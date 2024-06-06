Kamal Nath's Rallying Cry Amid Crushing Defeat in Chhindwara

Senior Congress stalwart Kamal Nath has declared that the INDIA bloc's performance in the Lok Sabha polls will chart a new course for national politics. Nath, grappling with his son Nakul Nath's defeat in Chhindwara—a significant seat previously clinched by Congress in 2019—called for a thorough analysis to understand the reasons behind this unexpected outcome. The BJP secured a clean sweep, winning all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing queries about the potential of the INDIA bloc forming a government at the Centre, Nath said it's currently premature while acknowledging the existing NDA power structure. He remained optimistic, suggesting future possibilities if the political landscape shifts. Nath, prioritizing his roots, expressed intentions to visit Chhindwara before heading to New Delhi, emphasizing his deep, long-standing bond with the constituency.

Meanwhile, Nakul Nath assured supporters of his continued presence in Chhindwara, with the immediate goal of winning the upcoming assembly bypoll in Amarwada. The recent defeat was only the second time the BJP has captured the Chhindwara seat, a position historically held by Kamal Nath. The last BJP victory there occurred 27 years ago in a 1997 by-election.

