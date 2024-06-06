AIADMK-BJP Rift: Velumani Points Fingers at Annamalai

AIADMK leader and former state minister S P Velumani has attributed the recent split between AIADMK and BJP to the actions of BJP state chief K Annamalai. Speaking on Thursday, Velumani claimed that had the alliance remained intact, the coalition would have secured 30-35 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Annamalai questioned Velumani's logic, citing the AIADMK's failure to win a single seat independently. Velumani maintained that Annamalai had unnecessarily criticized AIADMK stalwarts including C N Annadurai, J Jayalalithaa, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, leading to the breakdown of the alliance. He reminisced about previous BJP leaders like Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and L Murugan, who he noted had shown greater respect towards AIADMK figures.

Velumani urged Annamalai to cease his critical remarks and fulfill his electoral promises. He also highlighted that Annamalai garnered fewer votes than former BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan. Annamalai, responding to the accusations, simply stated that Velumani's facts were incorrect and dismissed the claims.

