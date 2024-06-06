Left Menu

AIADMK-BJP Rift: Velumani Points Fingers at Annamalai

AIADMK leader S P Velumani blamed BJP state chief K Annamalai for the split in their alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, claiming it cost them significant seat wins. In response, Annamalai refuted the allegations and asserted Velumani's statements were based on incorrect facts.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:27 IST
AIADMK-BJP Rift: Velumani Points Fingers at Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader and former state minister S P Velumani has attributed the recent split between AIADMK and BJP to the actions of BJP state chief K Annamalai. Speaking on Thursday, Velumani claimed that had the alliance remained intact, the coalition would have secured 30-35 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Annamalai questioned Velumani's logic, citing the AIADMK's failure to win a single seat independently. Velumani maintained that Annamalai had unnecessarily criticized AIADMK stalwarts including C N Annadurai, J Jayalalithaa, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, leading to the breakdown of the alliance. He reminisced about previous BJP leaders like Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and L Murugan, who he noted had shown greater respect towards AIADMK figures.

Velumani urged Annamalai to cease his critical remarks and fulfill his electoral promises. He also highlighted that Annamalai garnered fewer votes than former BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan. Annamalai, responding to the accusations, simply stated that Velumani's facts were incorrect and dismissed the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024