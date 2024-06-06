New Government Formation Begins in Odisha as BJD Exits

The process of forming a new government in Odisha began Thursday, marked by election officials presenting the gazette notification of the poll results to Governor Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer, formally delivered the gazette notification announcing the newly elected members of the assembly, setting the stage for the House formation.

This important step was acknowledged by the governor's secretariat, which has communicated it to the state parliamentary department.

Accompanied by representatives from the Election Commission of India and other senior officials, the CEO fulfilled the necessary formalities by handing over the ECI and Odisha gazette notifications to the governor.

The Governor commended the ECI, the CEO, and the entire election team for executing free, fair, and peaceful elections.

This development followed BJD leader Naveen Patnaik's resignation after a notable 24-year tenure as Chief Minister of Odisha.

The election results saw the BJP claiming the majority in the 147-member assembly with 78 seats, with the BJD securing 51 and Congress obtaining 14 seats. Additionally, one CPI(M) candidate and three Independent candidates won.

