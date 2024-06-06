Left Menu

New Government Formation Begins in Odisha as BJD Exits

The process of forming a new government in Odisha kicked off as election officials presented the gazette notification of poll results to Governor Raghubar Das. With BJD's Naveen Patnaik resigning after a 24-year rule, BJP secured a majority to lead the new assembly.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:02 IST
New Government Formation Begins in Odisha as BJD Exits
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The process of forming a new government in Odisha began Thursday, marked by election officials presenting the gazette notification of the poll results to Governor Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer, formally delivered the gazette notification announcing the newly elected members of the assembly, setting the stage for the House formation.

This important step was acknowledged by the governor's secretariat, which has communicated it to the state parliamentary department.

Accompanied by representatives from the Election Commission of India and other senior officials, the CEO fulfilled the necessary formalities by handing over the ECI and Odisha gazette notifications to the governor.

The Governor commended the ECI, the CEO, and the entire election team for executing free, fair, and peaceful elections.

This development followed BJD leader Naveen Patnaik's resignation after a notable 24-year tenure as Chief Minister of Odisha.

The election results saw the BJP claiming the majority in the 147-member assembly with 78 seats, with the BJD securing 51 and Congress obtaining 14 seats. Additionally, one CPI(M) candidate and three Independent candidates won.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024