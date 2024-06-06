Biden's D-Day Commemoration: A Pledge to Stand by Ukraine

US President Joe Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, asserting a steadfast commitment to Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. Speaking at a memorial ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy, Biden declared, "We will not walk away" from Ukraine, underscoring the unthinkable notion of surrendering to bullies and dictators. He drew powerful parallels between the historic Normandy invasion and current global challenges, highlighting how alliances fortify national strength. Biden emphasized the vital lesson of alliances, stating, "a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

