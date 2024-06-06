Biden's D-Day Commemoration: A Pledge to Stand by Ukraine
US President Joe Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day, reaffirming the commitment to defend Ukraine and prevent Russian aggression in Europe. He emphasized the importance of alliances and vowed not to bow to dictators, drawing parallels with the historic significance of D-Day.
US President Joe Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, asserting a steadfast commitment to Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. Speaking at a memorial ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy, Biden declared, "We will not walk away" from Ukraine, underscoring the unthinkable notion of surrendering to bullies and dictators. He drew powerful parallels between the historic Normandy invasion and current global challenges, highlighting how alliances fortify national strength. Biden emphasized the vital lesson of alliances, stating, "a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Rethinks Strategy: Fewer Seats, Stronger Alliances
Strengthening Ties: Biden Hosts Kenyan President Ruto to Forge New Alliances
UPDATE 1-Biden highlights US commitment to Israel, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific in West Point speech
UPDATE 1-Biden highlights US commitment to Israel, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific in West Point speech
World Leaders Unite for 80th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy