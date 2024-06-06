Left Menu

Biden's D-Day Commemoration: A Pledge to Stand by Ukraine

US President Joe Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day, reaffirming the commitment to defend Ukraine and prevent Russian aggression in Europe. He emphasized the importance of alliances and vowed not to bow to dictators, drawing parallels with the historic significance of D-Day.

PTI | Colleville-Sur-Mer | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:25 IST
Biden's D-Day Commemoration: A Pledge to Stand by Ukraine
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, asserting a steadfast commitment to Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. Speaking at a memorial ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy, Biden declared, "We will not walk away" from Ukraine, underscoring the unthinkable notion of surrendering to bullies and dictators. He drew powerful parallels between the historic Normandy invasion and current global challenges, highlighting how alliances fortify national strength. Biden emphasized the vital lesson of alliances, stating, "a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024