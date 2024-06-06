Left Menu

Jayant Patil Dispels Rumours: Uddhav Thackeray Stays Committed to MVA

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil refuted speculations about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joining the BJP-led NDA. Patil assured the public of Thackeray's allegiance to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and his focus on forming an MVA government in the upcoming state assembly elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil dismissed rumours on Thursday that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray might switch sides to join the ruling BJP-led NDA, underscoring Thackeray's unwavering commitment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Alongside NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Patil clarified Thackeray's stance following the recent Lok Sabha elections, where both Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP won nine seats each in Maharashtra.

The MVA coalition, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, was successful, securing 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Patil assured during a press conference that Thackeray's current focus remains on establishing an MVA government ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled for October.

Patil addressed speculation, which spiked after Thackeray missed a crucial INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, stating, 'There is no chance he will switch sides.' Patil also mentioned the ongoing public dissatisfaction with the current state government and the need for vigilance against any political betrayals ahead of the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

