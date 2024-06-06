U.S. Sanctions Georgian Officials for Undermining Democracy
The United States on Thursday announced visa restrictions on individuals accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, including members of the Georgian Dream party, parliament, and law enforcement. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Georgia's leaders should reconsider their actions, warning of potential further U.S. measures.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Thursday is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on a few dozen people it accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, including members of the Georgian Dream party and members of parliament and law enforcement.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington hopes Georgia's leaders will reconsider their actions. If not, he warned the U.S. is prepared to take additional actions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan to complete prior actions through parliamentary nod by Jun 30 for IMF next bailout programme
Political Tensions Escalate in Nandigram Ahead of Parliamentary Polls
US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Georgia Over Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Bill
US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Georgia Amid Controversial Bill
Polish Parliamentary Probe Unveils Potential COVID-Era Election Misdeeds