U.S. Sanctions Georgian Officials for Undermining Democracy

The United States on Thursday announced visa restrictions on individuals accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, including members of the Georgian Dream party, parliament, and law enforcement. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Georgia's leaders should reconsider their actions, warning of potential further U.S. measures.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Thursday is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on a few dozen people it accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, including members of the Georgian Dream party and members of parliament and law enforcement.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington hopes Georgia's leaders will reconsider their actions. If not, he warned the U.S. is prepared to take additional actions.

