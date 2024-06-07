ANC Initiates National Unity Government Post-Election Setback

The African National Congress (ANC), after failing to secure a majority in last week's national elections, has opted to engage with other political parties to form a national unity government, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late Thursday night.

Speaking at a press conference following a prolonged session of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC), Ramaphosa highlighted that the party had heeded the electorate's voice. "Understanding the needs of the country, and appreciating the express will of the people, the NEC has agreed to seek agreement amongst parties on the formation of a government of national unity," he said.

This marks the first instance since Nelson Mandela's iconic victory 30 years ago that the ANC has not secured a majority, obtaining only 40% of the votes last week. Ramaphosa underscored that a national unity government is the most viable means to meet the expectations of South Africans at this critical juncture. The ANC will now deploy a five-member task team to negotiate with other parties, emphasizing commitment to constitutional values and rule of law. The team aims to collaboratively address unemployment, crime, corruption, and economic growth.

