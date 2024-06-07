Rishi Sunak Apologizes for Early Departure from D-Day Commemorations
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for leaving the D-Day commemorations in France prematurely to return to the UK for his election campaign. In a post on X, he admitted it was a mistake not to stay in France longer.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Friday for his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday, following heavy criticism of his decision to return to the UK where he is fighting an election campaign.
"After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK," Sunak said in a post on X. "On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise."
