Modi's Third Term: Focus on Infrastructure Amid Coalition Government

The re-elected Modi government plans to concentrate on infrastructure, ensuring significant investment in railways, roads, and water. Despite a smaller electoral victory forcing BJP to share power, the emphasis on infrastructure is expected to propel GDP growth and create jobs, reflecting a balanced approach towards development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The new government, led by Narendra Modi, will maintain its focus on the infrastructure sector, with increased allocations toward railways, roads, and water, Icra announced on Friday.

Assuming the role of Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, Modi faced a smaller-than-expected victory, necessitating a coalition government with the BJP's partners.

'There might be a re-prioritisation of various infrastructure sub-segments to accommodate all stakeholders. Nevertheless, the capital allocation towards infrastructure is anticipated to sustain a robust growth momentum, considering the GDP multiplier effect and consequent job creation in the unskilled and semi-skilled sectors,' stated Icra.

The NDA secured 293 seats, surpassing the 272 majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

