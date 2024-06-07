Left Menu

Tamang's Second Term Delayed for Modi's Swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony of PS Tamang as Sikkim's Chief Minister has been postponed to June 10. This decision was taken to allow Tamang to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony in Delhi. The SKM, which won a landslide victory in recent elections, has pledged support to Modi and the NDA.

Updated: 07-06-2024
The swearing-in ceremony of PS Tamang as Sikkim chief minister has been postponed to June 10, according to SKM party leaders on Friday. Initially scheduled for earlier, the delay allows Tamang to attend Narendra Modi's third term oath-taking ceremony in Delhi on Sunday.

The decision to defer was made during the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) legislature party meeting at the chief minister's official residence, Mintokgang. Tamang is expected to leave for New Delhi on Saturday, an SKM leader confirmed.

At the meeting, newly elected SKM MLAs unanimously adopted a resolution to support Modi. ''We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on the remarkable victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The SKM will support the NDA for our country's development and prosperity,'' Tamang said, expressing gratitude to Sikkim's people for entrusting SKM once again after their landslide victory in recent polls.

