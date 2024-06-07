NDA Rally: PM Modi Emphasizes Unanimity in Decision Making

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to decision-making unanimity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. Modi stressed that the NDA is an organic alliance, dedicated to the 'nation first' principle.

Key allies, including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressed their support for Modi's leadership. They highlighted the importance of balancing regional aspirations with national interests.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi announced that Modi will take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, marking his continued leadership within the NDA coalition.

