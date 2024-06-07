Left Menu

Maldives President Muizzu to Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Although unconfirmed by the Maldives President's Office, Muizzu aims to advance bilateral ties with India. This visit marks his first to India since assuming office, highlighting complexities in diplomatic relations.

PTI | Male | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:05 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi over the weekend, a media report revealed on Friday.

The news was initially reported by Edition.mv, which quoted its sister-publication Mihaaru News in Dhivehi. President Muizzu, accompanied by several senior government officials, is set to depart for New Delhi on Saturday.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Maldives President's Office regarding Muizzu's visit, his first official trip to India since taking office on November 17 of last year.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday, President Muizzu expressed his eagerness to work with Modi to strengthen bilateral relations. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP for their third consecutive term in the 2024 General Election," he posted on X.

This visit not only underscores the complexities of India-Maldives relations but also poses an interesting contrast to Muizzu's initial visits to Turkiye and China. Notably, upon taking office, Muizzu had demanded the removal of around 88 Indian military personnel, a move that strained bilateral ties.

The swearing-in ceremony is poised to be a high-profile event, with leaders from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles attending in alignment with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

