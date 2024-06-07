Left Menu

Chidambaram Rejects Modi's Nehru Comparison Amid Third Term Win

Congress leader P Chidambaram dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comparison of his third consecutive term to Jawaharlal Nehru's record. Chidambaram highlighted the significant seat differences between Modi's BJP and Nehru's Congress during their tenure. He also criticized exit polls and thanked Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voters for supporting the INDIA alliance.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:33 IST
Chidambaram Rejects Modi's Nehru Comparison Amid Third Term Win
P Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comparison of his third consecutive term in office with the monumental record set by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking to reporters, Chidambaram emphasized that the BJP, under Modi, obtained 282 seats in 2014, 303 in 2019, and 240 in the recent election—32 below the halfway mark. In contrast, Nehru's Congress secured 361, 374, and 364 seats respectively during his terms. ''We reject Modi comparing himself with Nehru. People will also reject it,'' Chidambaram asserted.

In his victory speech, Modi noted that it was the first time since 1962 that a government had come back to power for a third term after consecutive wins. Chidambaram also criticized the exit polls, claiming they misled voters with false projections and manufactured numbers, which he deemed a deliberate attempt to influence public opinion ahead of the election results.

Additionally, Chidambaram expressed gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for ensuring a resounding victory for the INDIA alliance. He underscored the significant role of regional support in challenging the central narrative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024