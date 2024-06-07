Chidambaram Rejects Modi's Nehru Comparison Amid Third Term Win
Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comparison of his third consecutive term in office with the monumental record set by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Speaking to reporters, Chidambaram emphasized that the BJP, under Modi, obtained 282 seats in 2014, 303 in 2019, and 240 in the recent election—32 below the halfway mark. In contrast, Nehru's Congress secured 361, 374, and 364 seats respectively during his terms. ''We reject Modi comparing himself with Nehru. People will also reject it,'' Chidambaram asserted.
In his victory speech, Modi noted that it was the first time since 1962 that a government had come back to power for a third term after consecutive wins. Chidambaram also criticized the exit polls, claiming they misled voters with false projections and manufactured numbers, which he deemed a deliberate attempt to influence public opinion ahead of the election results.
Additionally, Chidambaram expressed gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for ensuring a resounding victory for the INDIA alliance. He underscored the significant role of regional support in challenging the central narrative.
