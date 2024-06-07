Biden Apologizes to Ukraine Amid Lengthy U.S. Military Aid Delay

US President Joe Biden issued a public apology on Friday to Ukraine, acknowledging the monthslong congressional delays in military assistance that allowed Russia to gain ground on the battlefield.

During a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden reassured commitment to Ukraine, drawing parallels to WWII allied support. The apology comes after Biden criticized conservative Republicans for holding up $61 billion in aid but vowed unwavering US support going forward.

Zelenskyy, highlighting the ongoing Eastern Ukraine conflict against Russian forces, thanked American lawmakers for their eventual support and underscored the importance of unity akin to the alliance during WWII.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)