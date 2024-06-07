Biden Apologizes to Ukraine Amid Lengthy U.S. Military Aid Delay
US President Joe Biden apologized to Ukraine for a prolonged congressional delay in military assistance that benefited Russia. Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, Biden emphasized US commitment despite political hurdles. Zelenskyy reiterated the need for continued US support and thanked lawmakers for forthcoming aid.
US President Joe Biden issued a public apology on Friday to Ukraine, acknowledging the monthslong congressional delays in military assistance that allowed Russia to gain ground on the battlefield.
During a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden reassured commitment to Ukraine, drawing parallels to WWII allied support. The apology comes after Biden criticized conservative Republicans for holding up $61 billion in aid but vowed unwavering US support going forward.
Zelenskyy, highlighting the ongoing Eastern Ukraine conflict against Russian forces, thanked American lawmakers for their eventual support and underscored the importance of unity akin to the alliance during WWII.
