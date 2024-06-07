Left Menu

Biden Apologizes to Ukraine Amid Lengthy U.S. Military Aid Delay

US President Joe Biden apologized to Ukraine for a prolonged congressional delay in military assistance that benefited Russia. Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, Biden emphasized US commitment despite political hurdles. Zelenskyy reiterated the need for continued US support and thanked lawmakers for forthcoming aid.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:20 IST
Biden Apologizes to Ukraine Amid Lengthy U.S. Military Aid Delay
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • France

US President Joe Biden issued a public apology on Friday to Ukraine, acknowledging the monthslong congressional delays in military assistance that allowed Russia to gain ground on the battlefield.

During a meeting in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden reassured commitment to Ukraine, drawing parallels to WWII allied support. The apology comes after Biden criticized conservative Republicans for holding up $61 billion in aid but vowed unwavering US support going forward.

Zelenskyy, highlighting the ongoing Eastern Ukraine conflict against Russian forces, thanked American lawmakers for their eventual support and underscored the importance of unity akin to the alliance during WWII.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024