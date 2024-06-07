Left Menu

Biden’s D-Day Tribute: A Call to Defend Democracy Amid Global Challenges

President Joe Biden invoked the heroism of WWII Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc in a speech, urging Americans to defend democracy against threats at home and abroad. By referencing President Reagan’s Cold War rhetoric, Biden sought to draw a pointed contrast with Donald Trump's isolationist stance.

PTI | Pointeduhoc | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:22 IST
Biden’s D-Day Tribute: A Call to Defend Democracy Amid Global Challenges
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden invoked the heroism of WWII Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc to summon Americans to defend democracy against threats at home and abroad. His speech also aimed to create a stark contrast with Donald Trump, who has frequently flouted long-standing US commitments overseas.

Reagan's 1984 speech at the same site honored the D-Day heroes and equated their sacrifice to the Cold War struggle against the Soviet Union. Biden used this historic moment to advance his own vision for America's global role amid today's wars and Trump's continuing influence.

Biden's address, following emotional D-Day commemorations in Normandy, emphasized the importance of standing firm against tyrannies, invoking Reagan's clear opposition to isolationism. Biden also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine against Russia, apologizing for recent legislative delays in military aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024