Biden’s D-Day Tribute: A Call to Defend Democracy Amid Global Challenges

President Joe Biden invoked the heroism of WWII Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc to summon Americans to defend democracy against threats at home and abroad. His speech also aimed to create a stark contrast with Donald Trump, who has frequently flouted long-standing US commitments overseas.

Reagan's 1984 speech at the same site honored the D-Day heroes and equated their sacrifice to the Cold War struggle against the Soviet Union. Biden used this historic moment to advance his own vision for America's global role amid today's wars and Trump's continuing influence.

Biden's address, following emotional D-Day commemorations in Normandy, emphasized the importance of standing firm against tyrannies, invoking Reagan's clear opposition to isolationism. Biden also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine against Russia, apologizing for recent legislative delays in military aid.

