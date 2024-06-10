Global Pulse: EU Elections Shake-Up, Ukraine Strikes, Middle East Tensions

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Italy's PM Meloni comes out on top in EU vote, strengthening her hand

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's arch-conservative Brothers of Italy group won the most votes in the European parliamentary election over the weekend, boosting her standing both at home and abroad. With almost all ballots counted, Brothers of Italy won 28.8%of the vote, more than four times what it took in the last European Union election in 2019, and exceeding the 26% it secured in the 2022 national ballot, when it rose to power.

Ukraine says it hit Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's military said it damaged three Russian surface-to-air defence systems overnight in missile attacks on the Moscow-occupied Crimea peninsula. The attacks struck an S-400 system in Dzhankoi and two less advanced S-300 systems near Yevpatoriya and Chornomorske resulting in "significant losses" for Russian air defences, Ukraine's general staff said on Monday.

Blinken in Middle East to push ceasefire while Israeli troops advance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Middle East on Monday hoping to deliver the ceasefire that President Joe Biden proposed last month, in an all-out push by Washington to secure an end to the Gaza war. The top U.S. diplomat met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo and was due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence chief in Israel later in the day.

Spain's centrists stem far-right surge in EU vote, bolstering Sanchez status

Spain's centrist parties contained a far-right surge in Sunday's European Parliament elections that is shaking governments in neighbouring countries, helping to bolster Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez standing as one of Europe centre-left's leading figures. The centre-right People's Party (PP) and Sanchez's Socialists (PSOE) gained two-thirds of the vote, up from about half of the share in 2019, winning a combined 42 of the available 61 seats. While the anti-immigration Vox party's vote share rose to 9.6% from 6.2% in 2019, it fell back from last year's national election, when it won 12.4%.

Nigeria gunmen kill 50 in raid on northwest village, residents say

At least 50 people were killed and an unspecified number kidnapped, including women and children, when gunmen attacked the village of Yargoje in northwest Nigeria at the weekend, residents said on Monday. A year after President Bola Tinubu came to power promising to end widespread insecurity, attacks in the northwest by armed gangs, often referred to as bandits, have become almost routine, with authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

France faces 'consequential' election as far-right rout prompts Macron gamble

The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said on Monday. Macron's shock decision amounts to a roll of the dice on his political future and that of France. It immediately sent the euro down, also hitting French stocks and government bonds.

Taiwan arrests Chinese man who took speedboat into Taipei harbour

Taiwan has arrested a Chinese man who sailed a speedboat into a harbour at the mouth of a river leading into Taipei for illegal entry, the Taiwanese coast guard said on Monday. Taiwan keeps a close watch on its waters and air space, given tensions with China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

Eyeing showdown with Hezbollah, Israel presses shadow campaign in Syria

Israel has intensified covert strikes in Syria against weapons sites, supply routes and Iranian-linked commanders, seven regional officials and diplomats said, ahead of a threatened full-scale assault on Tehran's key ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. A June 2 air raid that killed 18 people, including an adviser with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, targeted a clandestine, fortified weapons site near Aleppo, three of the sources said. In May, an air strike hit a convoy of trucks headed to Lebanon carrying missile parts and another raid killed Hezbollah operatives, four said.

EU's von der Leyen seeks centrist allies after far-right election gains

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen began trying to piece together a coalition on Monday after the far right surged in a European Parliament election, spurring French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap national vote. A rightward shift inside the European Parliament may make it tougher to pass new legislation to respond to security challenges, the impact of climate change or industrial competition from China and the United States.

North Korea warns of new response against South Korean loudspeakers, leaflets

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of a new response against South Korea if the South continued with loudspeaker broadcasts and allowing leaflet balloon flights amid simmering tensions. "If the ROK simultaneously carries out the leaflet scattering and loudspeaker broadcasting provocation over the border, it will undoubtedly witness the new counteraction of the DPRK," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement late on Sunday carried by state news agency KCNA, using the official names of South and North Korea.

