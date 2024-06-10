Left Menu

H D Kumaraswamy Takes Charge as Union Minister for Steel in Modi 3.0 Government

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has been appointed as the Union Minister for Steel in the Modi 3.0 government, replacing Jyotiraditya M Scindia. He faces challenges like rising steel imports from China and increasing raw material prices. Kumaraswamy also oversees the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

In a significant Cabinet reshuffle, H D Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader and son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has been appointed as the Union Minister for Steel in the Modi 3.0 government.

Kumaraswamy succeeds Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who now leads the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. He assumes office amid critical issues such as rising steel imports from China and surging raw material costs. Additionally, Kumaraswamy has been given charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Kumaraswamy's political journey is noteworthy; a two-time Chief Minister of Karnataka and a five-time JD(S) MLA, he recently won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, solidifying JD(S)'s status in Karnataka. His decades-long career has witnessed coalition dynamics, including alliances with both the Congress and the BJP.

