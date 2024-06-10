Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: Murder and Public Humiliation Ignite Controversy

A political supporter was allegedly murdered in Kurnool district following a heated argument, police reported on Monday.

Gowrinath Chowdary met a brutal end on Sunday evening in Veldurthi mandal, as confirmed by police officials.

According to Srinivas Reddy, the sub-divisional police officer of Pattikonda, the incident occurred during an argument in Bommireddypalli village, resulting in a registered murder case.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has accused YSRCP of orchestrating the murder, pledging full support for Chowdary's family.

Lokesh stated, 'Even after losing, YS Jagan continues to write a bloody history,' in his post on 'X'. He assured that the perpetrators would face justice and law and order would be restored.

On the contrary, the YSRCP's 'X' account shared a viral video purportedly showing a party supporter being humiliated, forced to kneel, and apologize to a poster of Lokesh.

In the video, a half-naked man is seen weeping and apologizing. The caption accused TDP leaders of targeting and threatening Dalits in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP further questioned national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, probing if this constitutes the development promised to the state.

