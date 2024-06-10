Odisha's Historic Day: New Government Swears In

The Odisha government on Monday announced the closure of all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar after 1 pm on June 12, to facilitate the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers.

According to a notification issued by the revenue and disaster management department, this directive applies to all state government offices and revenue and magisterial courts (executive) within the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The new BJP government will assume office on June 12 at 5 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to arrive at 2:30 pm, proceeding directly to Raj Bhavan before attending the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan.

Additionally, the state BJP leadership has appealed to the public to celebrate June 12 like Diwali, lighting at least two diyas to symbolise the ''double engine sarkar'' (dual government) in the state.

