Opposition Urges PM Modi to Heed RSS Chief's Call Over Manipur Violence

Leaders from Congress and other opposition parties called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed the advice of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and visit Manipur, a state that has been plagued by violence for over a year. The opposition's plea follows Bhagwat's statement emphasizing the urgent need to address the situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:32 IST
In a strong appeal, opposition leaders including Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh and independent MP Kapil Sibal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed the advice of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and visit violence-stricken Manipur. Their plea follows Bhagwat's recent assertion that the situation in Manipur should be a priority.

Jairam Ramesh noted that perhaps Bhagwat could prevail upon the Prime Minister to act, given the state's ongoing turmoil. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized PM Modi for his delayed responses to crises, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action in Manipur.

The northeastern state has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May of last year, resulting in over 200 deaths and displacing thousands. Despite growing concerns, fresh violence continues to erupt, most recently in Jiribam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

