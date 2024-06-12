Biden's High-Stakes G7 Summit: Confronting Global Challenges
President Joe Biden attends the G7 summit in Italy, aiming to solidify support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and address key issues like artificial intelligence, migration, and China's economic power. With the potential for this being his last G7, Biden emphasizes the urgency in resolving these global challenges.
Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden heads to Italy on Wednesday for a high-stakes G7 summit, determined to tackle pressing global issues, including leveraging frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine in its defense against Vladimir Putin's forces.
This G7 meeting, three years post-Biden's reunion declaration, could be pivotal with potential changes in leadership looming in member states.
Biden, alongside leaders from Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, will confront challenges spanning artificial intelligence, migration, and China's economic ascendancy, amid growing influence of far-right parties in Europe.
