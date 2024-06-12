Left Menu

Biden's High-Stakes G7 Summit: Confronting Global Challenges

President Joe Biden attends the G7 summit in Italy, aiming to solidify support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and address key issues like artificial intelligence, migration, and China's economic power. With the potential for this being his last G7, Biden emphasizes the urgency in resolving these global challenges.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:39 IST
Biden's High-Stakes G7 Summit: Confronting Global Challenges
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden heads to Italy on Wednesday for a high-stakes G7 summit, determined to tackle pressing global issues, including leveraging frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine in its defense against Vladimir Putin's forces.

This G7 meeting, three years post-Biden's reunion declaration, could be pivotal with potential changes in leadership looming in member states.

Biden, alongside leaders from Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, will confront challenges spanning artificial intelligence, migration, and China's economic ascendancy, amid growing influence of far-right parties in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024