Punjab CM Condemns Kathua and Doda Terror Attacks

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann condemned the terror attacks in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of a CRPF jawan. He called for a strong response to such activities and stressed the importance of upholding the nation's sovereignty.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:19 IST
  India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday vehemently condemned the recent terror attacks in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where one CRPF jawan tragically lost his life.

In an official statement, Mann urged for a decisive response to these 'anti-national' acts, emphasizing the necessity to preserve the unity and integrity of the country. He labeled the attacks as 'cowardly and unpardonable,' and pushed for stringent punishment to deter future incidents.

Expressing grief over the loss, Mann noted that the death of the CRPF jawan was a significant blow to both the nation and the family of the soldier. The attacks also left six security personnel injured, reflecting the severity of the assault on national security.

