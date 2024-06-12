India Urges Russia to Ensure Safety and Repatriation of Nationals Amid Conflict
India has been pressing Russia to ensure the safety and return of its nationals employed by the Russian Army, with four Indians killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The government has been in constant discussions with Russian authorities and has taken immediate action upon receiving information about Indians in the war zone.
India has been urging Russia to ensure the safety and repatriation of its nationals employed by the Russian Army, the Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced on Wednesday.
His comments followed the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) revelation that two more Indians serving with the Russian military were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, bringing the total number of deaths to four.
'Since day one, we have been in continuous discussion with the Russian authorities, system, and leadership,' Kwatra said. 'Our efforts aim at keeping the Indians safe,' he affirmed at a media briefing.
Confirming the deaths, the MEA said that India has strongly taken up the matter with Russia, demanding the early release and return of all Indian nationals associated with the Russian Army. New Delhi has also insisted on halting the recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian military.
A total of 10 Indians working as support staff with the Russian military have been released and repatriated to India. Reports suggest around 200 Indian nationals were recruited as security helpers in the Russian military.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
