Vice President Hails Border Security Forces' Valor and Dedication
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Border Security Forces for their courage and sacrifice during his visit to Jaisalmer. He highlighted the crucial role of female soldiers and the invaluable support from families. Dhankhar also visited the Tanot Mata temple and plans to engage with BSF personnel in upcoming events.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the unwavering courage and sacrifice of soldiers safeguarding the nation's borders, stating that their dedication ensures the peace and security of the citizens.
Speaking during an interaction with Border Security Force personnel in Jaisalmer, Dhankhar, an alumnus of Sainik School, expressed profound respect for the soldiers.
"Your contribution, penance, and dedication in challenging conditions are commendable. The support from mothers and sisters significantly boosts the morale of BSF jawans," remarked Dhankhar, acknowledging the exemplary service of female soldiers as well.
He emphasized women's growing roles in the forces, noting, "Today, daughters are moving forward shoulder to shoulder. Your dedication, even in the toughest situations, is exemplary."
Previously, Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, received a warm welcome at Jaisalmer airport by state officials. They later visited the Tanot Mata temple to offer prayers for the nation's well-being.
The Vice President also toured the Bawalianwala post on the international border, interacting with the deployed BSF personnel. On Friday, he plans to attend a function at the 154 Battalion headquarters and engage with jawans and officers.
