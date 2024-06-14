NDA Unites for Vikravandi: PMK to Contest Bypoll
The National Democratic Alliance has unanimously decided that the Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest the July 10 bypoll for the Vikravandi assembly constituency. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai urges alliance cooperation. PMK leadership will announce their candidate soon amid competition from DMK's Anniyur Siva and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Abinaya.
In a decisive move, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has appointed the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to contest the upcoming July 10 by-election for the Vikravandi assembly constituency. This announcement was made by BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai on Friday.
Annamalai has called upon all parties within the NDA to unite and work collectively for the victory of the alliance's candidate in the Vikravandi constituency. PMK spokesperson K Balu stated that party leaders Anbumani Ramadoss and founder S Ramadoss are currently deliberating the nominee, with a decision expected in the next couple of days.
As the electoral battle heats up, the ruling DMK has already declared Anniyur Siva as its candidate, while the primary opposition AIADMK remains undecided. Meanwhile, the Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi has put forth Abinaya, a homoeopathy doctor, as their nominee.
