Onions Make Mahayuti Cry: Pawar on Polls Debacle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledges the discontent among onion growers over low prices played a significant role in the ruling 'Mahayuti's' poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance faced setbacks in major onion-growing regions like Nashik, mainly due to a ban on onion exports, leading to price crashes.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:37 IST
In a candid admission, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attributed the ruling 'Mahayuti's' poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections to the discontent among onion growers over low prices and other related issues. The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition has been particularly unseated in the onion-producing regions, including Nashik.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar revealed that the alliance had to 'pay the price' for farmer unrest in key agricultural zones. His statements echo sentiments previously expressed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who acknowledged that farmer distress significantly impacted their electoral performance.

Pawar noted that despite efforts to involve Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, the government's ban on onion export last December profoundly disrupted market prices, which was only lifted in early May, just in time to influence the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

