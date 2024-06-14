Onions Make Mahayuti Cry: Pawar on Polls Debacle

In a candid admission, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attributed the ruling 'Mahayuti's' poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections to the discontent among onion growers over low prices and other related issues. The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition has been particularly unseated in the onion-producing regions, including Nashik.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar revealed that the alliance had to 'pay the price' for farmer unrest in key agricultural zones. His statements echo sentiments previously expressed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who acknowledged that farmer distress significantly impacted their electoral performance.

Pawar noted that despite efforts to involve Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, the government's ban on onion export last December profoundly disrupted market prices, which was only lifted in early May, just in time to influence the polls.

