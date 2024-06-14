Sheikh Hasina's Strategic Visit to Strengthen Indo-Bangla Ties

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is slated for a significant two-day visit to India next week, aimed at strengthening the already robust strategic ties between the two nations.

The visit, commencing on June 21, will feature extensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the following day, according to authoritative sources.

Key agreements across various sectors are expected to be finalized during these talks, reinforcing the essential partnership. Hasina's visit follows her attendance at Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony earlier this month, underscoring the close relationship.

The anticipated discussions will center on elevating bilateral relations, with a focus on areas such as security, trade, commerce, and connectivity. The Indo-Bangladesh ties have seen substantial growth, particularly under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Remarkable milestones in connectivity include the Maitri Setu bridge and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, symbolizing the collaborative spirit. Bangladesh remains India's largest development partner, with significant trade figures bolstering this bond. The upcoming visit is poised to further cement the strategic alliance between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)