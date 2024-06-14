Putin Proposes Ceasefire if Ukraine Withdraws from Annexed Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged to "immediately" order a cease-fire in Ukraine, contingent upon Kyiv withdrawing troops from four regions that Moscow annexed in 2022 and forsaking its plans to join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin's proposal, denouncing it as an ultimatum to surrender more territory.

Putin's announcement coincided with an important international conference in Switzerland aimed at seeking steps towards peace in Ukraine, which Russian officials panned as a diversion.

