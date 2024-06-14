Putin Proposes Ceasefire if Ukraine Withdraws from Annexed Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to immediately order a cease-fire in Ukraine and initiate negotiations if Kyiv withdraws troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounces plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected this as an ultimatum.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged to "immediately" order a cease-fire in Ukraine, contingent upon Kyiv withdrawing troops from four regions that Moscow annexed in 2022 and forsaking its plans to join NATO.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin's proposal, denouncing it as an ultimatum to surrender more territory.
Putin's announcement coincided with an important international conference in Switzerland aimed at seeking steps towards peace in Ukraine, which Russian officials panned as a diversion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Bows Out: Ukraine Peace Talks Under Scrutiny
Zelenskyy Accuses China of Sabotaging Peace Talks
Zelenskyy says China is pressuring other countries not to attend upcoming Ukraine peace talks, reports AP.
China-Russia Energy Collaboration Faces Hurdles Amid Pipeline Deal Negotiations
Strategic Alliances: Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif Rekindle Ties Amid Economic Negotiations