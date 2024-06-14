Left Menu

Narendra Modi Celebrates Democracy at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 summit in Italy, highlighting India's recent Lok Sabha elections as a testament to democracy. He shared statistics to emphasize the scale of the democratic exercise. This marked his third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister, emphasizing the victory of democratic values.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the G7 summit on Friday, celebrated India's recent Lok Sabha elections, describing the historic win as a 'victory of democracy.' He underlined the monumental scale of the world's largest democratic exercise held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with vote counting completed on June 4.

Modi, present in Italy at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, spoke during an outreach session covering topics like artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. This visit marks his first foreign engagement since being sworn in for a third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister after the BJP-led alliance's electoral success.

Highlighting the 'speciality and vastness' of Indian elections, Modi shared figures such as over 2,600 political parties, more than a million polling booths, and approximately 970 million voters, with 640 million participants. Modi hailed the election as the world's biggest democratic festival, emphasizing its transparency and fairness through technology.

