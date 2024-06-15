Left Menu

Delhi Congress Holds 'Matka Phod' Protests Amid Water Crisis

On Saturday, the Delhi Congress conducted 'matka phod' protests across Delhi, smashing earthen pots to draw attention to the water crisis. Protesters criticized the Delhi government and demanded a special assembly session. The AAP government blamed Haryana for not releasing Delhi's water share, leading to declining water production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
On Saturday, the Delhi Congress staged 'matka phod' protests in response to the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. Protesters across 280 blocks wielded earthen pots, which they later shattered, demanding immediate governmental action.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, the demonstrators called for a special assembly session to address the worsening issue. Yadav accused the Delhi government of ineffectively handling the crisis, forcing residents to depend on water tankers.

Meanwhile, Water Minister Atishi highlighted the continuous decline in water production, blaming Haryana for not releasing Delhi's share of water. The water production figures have seen a steady decrease, impacting the Yamuna river's supply significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

