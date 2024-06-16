US Military Strikes Houthi Radar Sites Amid Red Sea Tensions
The US military conducted targeted attacks on radar sites used by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, following repeated assaults on shipping by the Houthis. The aggressive actions are purportedly in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, though the Houthis' attacks often impact unrelated vessels and sailors.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a forceful response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea, the US military launched targeted strikes on radar sites operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The attacks follow a series of Houthi assaults on merchant vessels, including one incident where a sailor went missing and his ship caught fire.
The US Central Command reported the destruction of seven radars and several bomb-laden drone boats. These measures aim to disrupt the Houthis' capacity to target commercial shipping, although the rebels claim their actions are meant to halt the Israel-Hamas war.
Despite the US-led campaign, the Houthis continue to threaten international maritime traffic, impacting ships and sailors unaffiliated with the Gaza conflict. The US military's actions underscore the growing intensity of combat in the Red Sea corridor, a critical passage for global commerce.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yemeni Court Sentences 44 to Death for Spying
Houthis Intensify Maritime Assault: Targeting U.S. Navy and Merchant Vessels
Houthi Forces Detain UN Personnel in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Yemeni UN Workers Detained Amid Houthi Crackdown and Economic Strain
UN Employees Detained in Yemen by Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Tensions