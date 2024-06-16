US Military Strikes Houthi Radar Sites Amid Red Sea Tensions

In a forceful response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea, the US military launched targeted strikes on radar sites operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The attacks follow a series of Houthi assaults on merchant vessels, including one incident where a sailor went missing and his ship caught fire.

The US Central Command reported the destruction of seven radars and several bomb-laden drone boats. These measures aim to disrupt the Houthis' capacity to target commercial shipping, although the rebels claim their actions are meant to halt the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite the US-led campaign, the Houthis continue to threaten international maritime traffic, impacting ships and sailors unaffiliated with the Gaza conflict. The US military's actions underscore the growing intensity of combat in the Red Sea corridor, a critical passage for global commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)