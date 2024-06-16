Chidambaram Claims BJP & AIADMK Using Proxy for Vikravandi Bypoll
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused BJP and AIADMK of using proxy Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to fight the Vikravandi bypoll. He stressed the INDIA bloc must secure a significant victory for the DMK candidate. AIADMK had announced a boycott of the by-election, citing concerns over electoral violence.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political salvo, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has alleged that the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the upcoming Vikravandi bypoll through a 'proxy' in the form of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). He urged the INDIA bloc to ensure a resounding win for the DMK candidate amidst the high-stakes electoral contest.
Chidambaram criticized AIADMK's decision to boycott the July 10 Vikravandi by-election, suggesting that the move was orchestrated from higher powers within the NDA to boost their proxy contender, PMK. The former Finance Minister's comments, posted on the social media platform X, signal heightened tensions in Tamil Nadu's political arena.
As AIADMK cited potential 'violence' as the reason for their boycott, PMK announced the candidacy of their vice-president C Anbumani. In contrast, DMK had already selected Anniyur Siva as their candidate, underlining the fierce battle ahead in the Vikravandi constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Prepares for Crucial Vote Counting Amid High Stakes
DMK's T.R. Baalu to Represent Party in Crucial INDIA Bloc Meeting
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Delhi to attend meeting of INDIA bloc leaders
Tejashwi Yadav Confident of INDIA Bloc's Victory: Calls PM's Meditation a 'Photo Op'
Mehbooba Mufti Likely to Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting Due to Personal Reasons