India's Neutral Stance at Ukraine Peace Summit
India refrained from associating with any communique at the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, the nation remains committed to facilitating a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy without aligning with any specific communique or document from the event.
India on Sunday opted to stay neutral regarding any communique emerging from a Ukraine peace summit hosted by Switzerland. The country reaffirmed its commitment to engage with all stakeholders for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
Represented by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary(West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, India participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine held near Lucerne on June 15 and 16. The summit saw numerous countries supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and advocated for dialogues to find a lasting solution.
"India attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Summit but did not align with any communique or document," stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Pavan Kapoor's representation underscores India's consistent approach to promote dialogue and diplomacy for a lasting and peaceful resolution.
India remains firm on its belief that a sincere and practical engagement between the conflicting parties is essential for a peace resolution. In line with this approach, India will keep engaging with all stakeholders involved to contribute significantly toward achieving durable peace."
