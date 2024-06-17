Left Menu

India Advocates Dialogue, Declines Joint Communique at Peace Summit

India abstained from signing the joint communique at a Switzerland-hosted peace summit for Ukraine. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, India's stance emphasized dialogue and diplomacy for conflict resolution. India reiterated that only mutually acceptable solutions can ensure lasting peace and continues to engage with all stakeholders for a sustainable resolution.

India Advocates Dialogue, Declines Joint Communique at Peace Summit
India refrained from joining the joint communique in the peace summit held in Switzerland focusing on the Ukraine conflict. Representing India, Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted India's stance for 'sincere and practical engagement' between Moscow and Kyiv for a peaceful resolution.

At the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, delegates from over 100 countries gathered, but Russia and China were notable absences. While endorsing dialogue and diplomacy as tools for enduring peace, India distanced itself from any document emerging from the summit, maintaining that only mutually agreeable options can lead to lasting peace.

India asserted that its participation aims to understand varied perspectives and approaches for a sustainable resolution. Kapoor stressed the importance of involving all stakeholders to facilitate peace and reiterated India's commitment to contributing to peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

