AJSU Party Unveils Assembly Election Strategy for Jharkhand

On Monday, Sudesh Mahto, chief of the AJSU Party, unveiled the party's comprehensive strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. He stressed the party's commitment to echo the sentiments of the state's residents.

Highlighting the widespread discontent among the populace, Mahto critiqued the current coalition government's policies and governance over the past four-and-a-half years. He affirmed the party's resolve to amplify the voices of all societal segments against the incumbent administration.

June 22, the party's foundation day, will be commemorated as 'Balidan Diwas' across Jharkhand's 81 assembly constituencies, featuring a video showcasing the state's history and sacrifices. Key initiatives include padyatras, youth gatherings, and recognition for grassroots workers.

Mahto confirmed the AJSU Party's intention to contest the assembly elections under the NDA banner. Previously, in collaboration with BJP during the parliamentary elections, they had a significant victory. The BJP has similarly began their election preparations, appointing key figures like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma as in-charge and co-in-charge for Jharkhand.

