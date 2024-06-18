Kenya's Capital Erupts in Protest Over Proposed Tax Hikes

More than 200 protesters have been arrested in Nairobi, Kenya's bustling capital, amid ongoing demonstrations against proposed tax hikes detailed in a finance bill slated for parliamentary debate.

Civil society groups, undeterred by the arrests, vow to continue their protests and sit-ins outside parliament. Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei clarified no group had been given official permission for public demonstrations. The Kenyan Constitution guarantees peaceful protests, provided organizers notify the police in advance.

Demonstrations escalated on Tuesday, with police deploying tear gas, forcing businesses to temporarily close over looting fears. One lawyer, Wanjohi Gachie, stressed that he protested on behalf of all Kenyans potentially impacted by the tax hikes. President William Ruto defended the proposed taxes, arguing for financial self-sustainability, although major adjustments to the bill have already been made after discussions with lawmakers.

