Kenya's Capital Erupts in Protest Over Proposed Tax Hikes
More than 200 protesters in Nairobi have been arrested during demonstrations against proposed tax hikes in a finance bill set to be debated in parliament. Despite amendments to some tax proposals, civil society groups and opposition leaders continue to push against the bill, citing the burden on ordinary Kenyans.
- Country:
- Kenya
More than 200 protesters have been arrested in Nairobi, Kenya's bustling capital, amid ongoing demonstrations against proposed tax hikes detailed in a finance bill slated for parliamentary debate.
Civil society groups, undeterred by the arrests, vow to continue their protests and sit-ins outside parliament. Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei clarified no group had been given official permission for public demonstrations. The Kenyan Constitution guarantees peaceful protests, provided organizers notify the police in advance.
Demonstrations escalated on Tuesday, with police deploying tear gas, forcing businesses to temporarily close over looting fears. One lawyer, Wanjohi Gachie, stressed that he protested on behalf of all Kenyans potentially impacted by the tax hikes. President William Ruto defended the proposed taxes, arguing for financial self-sustainability, although major adjustments to the bill have already been made after discussions with lawmakers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- Nairobi
- protests
- finance bill
- tax hikes
- civil society
- opposition
- arrests
- police
- tear gas
ALSO READ
"Questioning the independence of media": Delhi BJP chief on opposition over exit poll predictions
AfDB Emphasizes Civil Society's Role in Shaping Inclusive Growth at Annual Meetings
CEC Dares Opposition: Prove Influence Claims or be Silent
BJP Criticizes Opposition's Election Process Scrutiny, Urges Acceptance of Defeat
CEC Rajiv Kumar Clarifies Postal Ballot Counting Procedure Amid Opposition Demands