Defence Minister Chairs Strategy Meet Ahead of Parliament Session

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a strategic meeting with senior ministers to formulate a floor strategy for the forthcoming Parliament Session. During the session, President Droupadi Murmu will outline the NDA government's vision for the next five years.

The crucial meeting, hosted at Singh's official residence, witnessed participation from key ministers including S. Jaishankar, Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, Piyush Goyal, and others. Inputs were sought from NDA allies Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan for the President's address, scheduled for June 27.

The 18th Lok Sabha session begins on June 24, with the oath-taking of members and the selection of the Speaker on June 26. The debate on the President's address is set for June 28, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond between July 2-3. Deliberations also focused on potential candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

