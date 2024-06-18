Left Menu

Putin lands in North Korea seeking closer cooperation amid US-led sanctions

President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea, aiming for closer cooperation between the two nations to counter US-led sanctions. This visit, the first in 24 years, comes amid concerns about potential arms deals between the countries. Putin seeks to bolster ties in trade, technology, and culture.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:27 IST
Putin lands in North Korea seeking closer cooperation amid US-led sanctions
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic move, President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea early Wednesday, with Russian news agencies reporting on the visit aimed at fostering closer cooperation between the two nations. This comes as both countries face mounting sanctions led by the United States.

Upon his arrival, Putin was greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang's airport, as reported by RIA-Novosti and Interfax. This marks Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years, underscoring the importance of the trip amid rising global tensions.

The visit also sparks concerns over a potential arms arrangement, with speculations that Pyongyang could provide munitions to Moscow in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers. During his stay, Putin emphasized the need for a multipolar world order and discussed developing trade systems and payment mechanisms free from Western control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024