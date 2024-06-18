Putin lands in North Korea seeking closer cooperation amid US-led sanctions

In a significant diplomatic move, President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea early Wednesday, with Russian news agencies reporting on the visit aimed at fostering closer cooperation between the two nations. This comes as both countries face mounting sanctions led by the United States.

Upon his arrival, Putin was greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Pyongyang's airport, as reported by RIA-Novosti and Interfax. This marks Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years, underscoring the importance of the trip amid rising global tensions.

The visit also sparks concerns over a potential arms arrangement, with speculations that Pyongyang could provide munitions to Moscow in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers. During his stay, Putin emphasized the need for a multipolar world order and discussed developing trade systems and payment mechanisms free from Western control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)