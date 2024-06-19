Rahul Gandhi Turns 54: A Celebration of Dedication

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who turned 54. In a heartfelt message on 'X', Stalin celebrated Gandhi's dedication to the nation.

The post stated, 'Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success.'

A short video collage accompanied the message, featuring moments from Gandhi's campaigns in Tamil Nadu and instances where he expressed his fondness for the state and its culture. The video also depicted warm interactions between the two leaders.

