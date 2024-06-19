Putin and Kim Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have inked a comprehensive strategic partnership during a summit in Pyongyang. The agreement pledges mutual aid in the event of an attack on either country, highlighting the escalating standoffs both nations face with the West.

Putin, marking his first visit to North Korea in over two decades, emphasized potential military-technical cooperation under the new deal, while Kim described the agreement as peaceful and defensive. Russian state media reports confirm additional pacts in healthcare, medical education, and science were also signed.

This move comes as concerns grow over a possible arms arrangement between the nations, with North Korea potentially providing munitions to Russia for its Ukraine conflict, in exchange for economic assistance and technical know-how to advance Kim's nuclear and missile programs.

