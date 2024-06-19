TDP's Ayyannapatrudu Poised to Become Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

Senior TDP leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is poised to be elected as the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, according to party sources on Wednesday.

The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, slated for June 21 and 22, marks a significant moment as it follows the TDP-led coalition's ascension to power in the state.

"Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly," the source informed PTI, while noting that an official announcement is still pending.

The two-day Assembly session, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will see MLAs taking their oaths and the election of the deputy speaker.

Senior TDP leader G Butchaiah Chowdary is anticipated to officiate this inaugural session as the pro-tem speaker.

