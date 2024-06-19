Labour Party Poised for Historic Win, YouGov Poll Predicts

Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win the most seats in the party's history at a July 4 election, according to a YouGov poll published on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll predicted that Labour would win 425 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to win 108. Nigel Farage's Reform UK was set to win 5 seats, it forecast. That would give Labour a majority of 200, it said. The poll was carried out June 11-18, with YouGov speaking to nearly 40,000 voters.

That compared to a prediction of 422 seats for Labour and 140 for the Conservatives at its last MRP poll, published earlier this month before Farage entered the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)