Can Pierre Poilievre's Trump-Like Tactics Lead Canada's Conservatives to Power?

Pierre Poilievre, a prominent figure in Canadian politics, was considered a strong candidate to lead the Conservatives back to power. His populist platform, marked by slogans like 'Canada First,' has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, recent developments, including Trump's antagonistic stance towards Canada, have shifted public opinion. The growing nationalism and dissatisfaction with Trump's policies have given the Liberals an advantage in polls, complicating Poilievre's ambitions.

As Canadians prepare for the upcoming elections, the focus has turned to stability and who is best equipped to navigate international relations amid challenging times, casting doubt on Poilievre's chances of becoming prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)