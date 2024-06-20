Left Menu

Putin Seeks Stronger Ties in Vietnam Amidst Global Isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vietnam on Thursday following his first trip to North Korea in 24 years. The visit aims to strengthen ties with Vietnam as Moscow faces increasing global isolation over its actions in Ukraine. The trip included meetings with top Vietnamese leaders and faced criticism from the U.S.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam on Thursday, as reported by Russian news agency RIA-Novosti, for a state visit aimed at solidifying relations with a longstanding ally amidst growing international isolation due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Putin made his way to the Southeast Asian nation following his first visit to North Korea in 24 years. There, he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a mutual aid agreement in response to potential 'aggression,' marking a significant geopolitical move amid rising tensions with Western nations.

While the specifics of this pact remain unclear, it could be the strongest bond between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Cold War era. In Hanoi, Putin is set to meet with Vietnam's most influential political figures, including Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and newly appointed President To Lam. The visit has drawn sharp condemnation from the United States Embassy in Hanoi.

