Russia and North Korea Forge Strongest Alliance Since Cold War

In a significant development, Russia and North Korea have cemented their relationship with a new agreement that mandates immediate military support in case either nation faces war. North Korean state media disclosed the details Thursday, following a high-profile summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, described as the strongest since the end of the Cold War, signifies a major upgrade in relations, covering security, trade, investment, and humanitarian ties. Article 4 mandates using 'all means at its disposal without delay' to provide 'military and other assistance.'

The agreement has sparked concerns among the US and its allies over potential arms deals, with North Korea possibly supplying Russia with munitions for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In return, North Korea might receive economic aid and advanced technologies that could enhance its nuclear capabilities.

