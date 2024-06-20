Left Menu

Russia and North Korea Forge Strongest Alliance Since Cold War

Russia and North Korea have entered a new agreement, promising immediate military support if either country faces war. This marks their closest partnership since the Cold War, covering various sectors including security and trade. The new alliance raises concerns about potential arms arrangements amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 20-06-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 07:45 IST
Russia and North Korea Forge Strongest Alliance Since Cold War
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development, Russia and North Korea have cemented their relationship with a new agreement that mandates immediate military support in case either nation faces war. North Korean state media disclosed the details Thursday, following a high-profile summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, described as the strongest since the end of the Cold War, signifies a major upgrade in relations, covering security, trade, investment, and humanitarian ties. Article 4 mandates using 'all means at its disposal without delay' to provide 'military and other assistance.'

The agreement has sparked concerns among the US and its allies over potential arms deals, with North Korea possibly supplying Russia with munitions for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In return, North Korea might receive economic aid and advanced technologies that could enhance its nuclear capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024