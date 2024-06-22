Assam CM Sarma Claims Community Bias in Lok Sabha Votes
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges that members of the Bangladesh-origin minority community predominantly voted for Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections, disregarding the BJP's developmental efforts. Sarma claims this community is the only one indulging in communalism in Assam, emphasizing future political goals.
In a charged address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that members of the Bangladesh-origin minority community overwhelmingly backed the Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections, overlooking the developmental work conducted by BJP-led governments at both central and state levels.
Addressing a felicitation event for BJP and allied candidates who emerged victorious, Sarma alleged that the mentioned community is the sole group in Assam engaging in communalism. The ruling alliance secured nearly 47% of the votes, compared to the Congress and its allies, who garnered 39%.
Sarma pointed out that the minority-dominated areas lack basic amenities but remain loyal to Congress. He emphasized the need for BJP to strive for 50% votes in the 2026 state polls, stating the party's commitment to national development.
