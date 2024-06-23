Philippine Navy Clashes with Chinese Forces in South China Sea Standoff

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared on Sunday that the Philippines will not bow to any foreign power following an altercation with Chinese forces in the disputed South China Sea. Filipino navy personnel were injured, and military boats were damaged during the clash.

Marcos, accompanied by top generals and the defense chief, traveled to Palawan to commend and award medals to the assaulted navy personnel. The incident occurred as they attempted to deliver supplies to the Second Thomas Shoal, leading to international condemnation and heightened tensions.

The altercation saw Chinese coast guard personnel attacking a Philippine navy boat, as depicted in videos and photographs released by the military. Despite accusations from both sides, Marcos affirmed the Philippines' dedication to peaceful resolution and territorial defense.

