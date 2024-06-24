Left Menu

Historic Transition as B Mahtab Sworn in as Speaker Pro-Tem

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP member B Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha. Mahtab, a seven-time MP, will oversee the proceedings on Monday and Tuesday as MPs take their oaths, and will preside over the election of a new Speaker on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:11 IST
In a significant political development, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP member B Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' for the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.

With seven terms in the Lok Sabha, Mahtab will oversee the proceedings on Monday and Tuesday as the newly elected members take their oaths. He is also set to preside over the House on Wednesday during the election of a new Speaker.

Mahtab and the panel of chairpersons were appointed by the president on June 20, signaling a pivotal moment in the parliamentary process.

