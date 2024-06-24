Historic Transition as B Mahtab Sworn in as Speaker Pro-Tem

In a significant political development, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP member B Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' for the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.

With seven terms in the Lok Sabha, Mahtab will oversee the proceedings on Monday and Tuesday as the newly elected members take their oaths. He is also set to preside over the House on Wednesday during the election of a new Speaker.

Mahtab and the panel of chairpersons were appointed by the president on June 20, signaling a pivotal moment in the parliamentary process.

