New Legislators Take Oath in Karnataka Legislative Council

Seventeen newly elected legislators, including Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and former BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, were sworn in as Members of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday. The ceremony marked a significant moment in the political landscape of Karnataka.

Eleven of the new members were elected unopposed by the Members of the Legislative Assembly, while three each from graduates' and teachers' constituencies clinched their seats in recent polls. The assembly was honored by the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

The roster of 17 includes notable figures such as Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Balkhees Banu, N S Boseraju (Minister), K Govindraj (CM's political adviser), Vasanth Kumar, Ivan D'Souza, and Jagdev Guttedar from the Congress, alongside BJP members C T Ravi, N Ravi Kumar, and M G Mule, and JD(S) representative T N Javarayi Gowda. These members were declared elected unopposed on June 6.

In a display of competitive politics, Chandrashekar Basavaraj Patil and Ramoji Gowda from Congress and Dhanjaya Sarji from BJP were elected from graduates' constituencies, with D T Srinivasa from Congress, and S L Bhoje Gowda and K Vivekananda from JD(S) representing the teachers' constituencies.

