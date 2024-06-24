Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Seeks Guest House in Ayodhya Post Holy Ram Temple Visit

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with other officials, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya to pay respects and emphasized his commitment to serving the state under the virtues of Ram Rajya. Saini discussed plans to approach the Uttar Pradesh government for opening a guest house in Ayodhya for Haryana residents.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:45 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by 13 ministers and multiple MLAs, paid homage at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Saini announced his intention to request the Uttar Pradesh government to allocate land for a Haryana guest house in the holy city.

The group, which also included State Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, expressed their admiration for the temple's unmatched beauty. 'Lord Ram embodies dignity and morality, principles I vow to uphold in serving Haryana,' said Saini, who wishes for widespread prosperity in the state.

Under the Chief Minister Teerth Darshan Scheme, Haryana residents have already been visiting Ayodhya via special trains, with free pilgrimages arranged for senior citizens. This follows similar visits by multiple Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal.

